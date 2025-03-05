Super Micro: I'm Loading Up Again (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
Summary

  • I think the recent correction in Super Micro Computer stock—which I had anticipated and which happened more quickly than expected—creates an attractive entry point for dip buyers.
  • The successful SEC filings reduced uncertainty, potentially attracting institutional investors and leading to a sentiment reversal.
  • Barclays reinstated their 'Equal Weight' rating with a $59 price target, citing improved business fundamentals and growth in AI server demand.
  • I've already bought more to my existing small position yesterday, and I am planning to load up in the next few trading sessions.
  • Despite risks like internal control weaknesses and competitive moat shrinkage, SMCI appears over 25% undervalued based on business growth prospects and current EPS estimates.
Thesis Update

It's crazy how fast a thesis may play out sometimes. Less than 2 weeks ago, I published my previous take on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock with a rating

