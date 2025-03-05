Being diversified isn't always as exciting as allocating all of a portfolio's capital toward big-tech, but in weeks like this, it certainly pays off. The threat of tariffs, the updated model for GDP growth indicating that real GDP
Realty Income: Times Like These Are Why I Love REITs Especially Yielding Over 5.5%
Summary
- Diversification pays off during market volatility; Realty Income's shares rose 2.88% amid market declines, offering stability and a 5.5% yield with monthly dividends.
- Realty Income's strong 2024 performance and attractive valuation make it a cornerstone for dividend portfolios, with potential growth from expected Fed rate cuts.
- Risks include reliance on debt, potential higher borrowing costs, and economic downturns affecting tenants, but Realty Income's diversified portfolio mitigates these risks.
- Realty Income's solid financials, high occupancy rates, and consistent dividend growth position it as a resilient investment, especially if the Fed lowers interest rates.
