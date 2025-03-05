Skillsoft: Still Low Visibility For A Rebound

Summary

  • Skillsoft, an education technology company, is undergoing a transformation with a focus on Talent Development, which comprises 70% of its business.
  • Despite a 111% share price increase over the past year, SKIL remains a high-risk investment due to the weak fundamentals and limited growth visibility into FY 2025 and FY 2026.
  • SKIL's liquidity and operating cash flow have declined, and the company faces significant debt, making its financial position precarious.
  • I assign SKIL stock a neutral rating with a price target of $26.7, projecting a 9.3% upside but advising investors to stay cautious, due to the very high risk.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) is an education technology company providing an online learning platform for employees, founded in 1998. Its clients include multinational companies like Comscore, Lenovo, and Holcim.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

