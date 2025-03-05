California Water Service: Buy This Dividend King Before The Opportunity Dries Up

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Water utilities like California Water Service have seen recent underperformance, making current valuations attractive for defensive income investors.
  • Despite a softer Q4, California Water Service had a strong 2024 and delivered record earnings.
  • The stock's P/E ratio is near a 20-year low, and its dividend yield is at its highest in nearly a decade, indicating potential for favorable returns.
  • With a 57-year track record of dividend increases and a steady growth rate, California Water Service is a good recession-proof income pick.
Close up of modern kitchen faucet and sink

Sam Edwards/OJO Images via Getty Images

I've long admired the water utility sector for its incredible consistency. There are few industries that offer a more predictable or reliable stream of profits and free cash flows.

Unfortunately, this predictability often came at

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.63K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

