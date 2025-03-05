In early-December, I wrote about the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) and speculated that returns from longing Ethereum (ETH-USD) and ETH proxies like ETHA could be lucrative in
ETHA: Ethereum's Organic Bid Decline Continues
Summary
- Ethereum's network usage and fees have significantly declined, with February 2025 marking the worst month since July 2020, raising concerns about ETH's investment potential.
- Despite Ethereum's large stablecoin footprint, the Base blockchain has surpassed Ethereum in monthly stablecoin transfer volume, questioning ETH's dominance.
- Capital outflows from crypto investment products were substantial in late February, yet ETHA's year-to-date AUM growth remains positive, indicating mixed investor sentiment.
- Given the eroding fee market and mixed response to Trump's crypto reserve news, I recommend downgrading ETHA to 'hold' and suggest reducing crypto exposure.
