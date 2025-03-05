Visa Vs. Mastercard: The Bargain Window Has Closed
Summary
- Visa and Mastercard are leading payment network providers with strong market positions, innovative approaches, and consistent double-digit revenue growth.
- I invested in Visa years ago and added Mastercard in 2024 due to its dynamic growth, despite Visa's market leadership.
- In 2024, Mastercard outperformed Visa in revenue growth (14.4% vs. 10.1%), but Visa maintained a higher profitability.
- Both companies have optimistic 2025 outlooks, supported by a strong macroeconomic environment, healthy consumer spending, and positive growth expectations.
- However, I believe the margin of safety has become quite narrow and the 'bargain window' has closed – that makes me eager to hold but not add to my positions.
