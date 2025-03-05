Overview: Talk emerged yesterday that the dramatic losses in US equities amid recession fears in light of the rash of tariff announcements and threats would draw the new administration's attention. Commerce Secretary Lutnick suggested yesterday that President Trump may
Dollar Slumps While European Rates Surge
Summary
- Talk emerged yesterday that the dramatic losses in US equities amid recession fears in light of the rash of tariff announcements and threats would draw the new administration's attention.
- Nearly all the Asia Pacific equities, but Australia and New Zealand rallied, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the index of mainland shares that trade there.
- Europe's Stoxx 600, which tumbled 2.1% yesterday, is up about 1. 5% and is now higher on the week.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense