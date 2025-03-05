Starting in late 2022 and through the end of 2024 stocks witnessed a majestic bull run driven primarily by the Magnificent Seven, or Mag 7 stocks (MAGS). An additional boost came at the end
The Tide Is Changing, Be Prepared With CLOs To Keep The Income Streaming In
Summary
- The Magnificent Seven stocks led a bull run from late 2022 to 2024, but 2025's market correction reveals vulnerabilities, offering opportunities in high-yield CLO equity funds.
- CLO equity funds, like SPMC, CCIF, and OCCI, provide high-yield income uncorrelated to stock market performance, making them attractive during market downturns.
- SPMC, new in 2024, has increased distributions thrice, showing strong performance and resilience, yielding about 14% despite broader market selloffs.
- CCIF and OCCI, though newer and less covered, offer high yields and potential for strong returns, with CLO equity investments proving resilient in high-interest environments.
