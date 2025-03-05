In this article, I will explore the drivers of Royal Caribbean's profitability and revenue growth, demonstrating how an examination of their unit economics provides insights
Royal Caribbean: Margin Expansion Will Drive Shares Higher
Summary
- Royal Caribbean will continue to grow revenue in 2025 while costs per APCD/berth will likely decline, resulting in significant margin expansion.
- I calculate Royal Caribbean's cruise pricing increased 3.9% in Q4 and industry sources suggest pricing is now 5.0% above year-ago levels.
- Based on the quarterly seasonality of 2024 earnings, first quarter earnings of $2.60 per share should translate into full year earnings of $17.36 per share.
- Royal Caribbean's history of exceeding full year earnings guidance suggests $2.00 to $3.00 EPS upside is possible in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.