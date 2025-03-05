DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 4, 2025 3:20 PM ET

Jason Robins - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

I'm Stephen Grambling, the gaming, lodging and leisure analyst at Morgan Stanley. And my – our next presenter really needs no introduction, but I'm going to do it anyway. Over the past three years, DraftKings has grown revenue at an over 50% CAGR, has seen EBITDA go from a loss of about $700 million to now targeting almost $1 billion this year. You've seen free cash flow turn positive, announced a buyback over the past three years program that is. And it's my pleasure to have Jason Robins, who is the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, to talk about how he's going to keep the momentum going. So thanks for being here.

Thank you for having me.

Maybe to set the stage, you had an Analyst Day or Investor Day about 1.5 years ago where you laid out some long-term targets. Perhaps walk us through what some of those targets are? And as we think about how the past year and a half have actually evolved, your thinking?

Yes. So back in November 2023, I believe it was, we laid out essentially an existing state. So in the past, we had always been asked which states are going to legalize when, it's very hard to predict. So we said, look, now we're in enough states. We have enough data. We can provide a projection for our existing states and then an idea of if there's additional legalization, what that could potentially contribute. So on the existing state side, we said by 2028, we believe we could get to $2.1 billion in EBITDA. And I think right now, we feel like we are