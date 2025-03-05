How To Survive A 'Trumpcession' And What Comes Next

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Markets have sold off due to Trump's tariffs, and this could spark a recession.
  • The good news, and I think Trump and Bessent are counting on this, is that this will lower the 10-year yield.
  • But as the economy weakens, the Fed will have to stimulate again. QE may be closer than you think.
  • This time around, however, the market reaction could send inflation and rates skyrocketing, similar to what we saw in the 1970s.
  • If we are in for a decade of flat equities; how should investors prepare?
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Conceptual keyword Inflation on card on US flag

Koshiro Kiyota/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Markets have sold off since Monday, as President Donald Trump has continued to declare more tariffs on foreign countries.

If Trump is supposed to be a market-friendly president, I don’t want to imagine

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
22.91K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News