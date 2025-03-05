SCOR SE (SZCRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Thomas Fossard - Head of Investor Relations
Thierry Leger - Chief Executive Officer
Francois de Varenne - Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Conoscente - Chief Executive Officer-SCOR Property & Casualty
Fabian Uffer - Group Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
James Shuck - Citi
Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan
Shanti Kang - Bank of America
Iain Pearce - BNP Paribas Exane
Faizan Lakhani - HSBC
Will Hardcastle - UBS
William Hawkins - KBW
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SCOR Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. In order to give all participants a chance to ask questions. We kindly ask you to limit the number of your questions to two.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Thomas Fossard. Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Fossard
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SCOR Q4 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Thomas Fossard, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Thierry Leger, Group CEO; and Francois de Varenne, Deputy CEO and Group CFO; as well as by other COMEX member.
Can I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on Page two of the presentation? And now, I would like to hand over to Thierry Leger. Thierry, over to you.
Thierry Leger
Thank you, Thomas. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. Let me start with a few key messages. The underlying performance of our businesses has been strong. P&C performance was excellent in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024 on a reported and normalized basis.
- Read more current SZCRF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts