Evonik Industries AG (EVKIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Christian Kullmann

Thanks a lot, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our full-year earnings call. We have four key messages that we want to bring across today. First, we had a successful year 2024 with sector leading earnings growth and strong free cash flow. Second, we are well prepared for the multiple challenges around us. On top of that, and therefore third, we will further push forward our self-helping measures and programs and this leads to fourth, we will deliver further earnings growth in 2025.

Maike and I will now go through these messages one by one and give you some more background.

Having said this, Maike, stage is yours.

Maike Schuh

Thank you, Christian, and good morning also from my side. I will start with the year 2024. We have delivered 25% EBITDA growth in a quite tough environment and yes, admittedly, this was supported by the recovery in Animal Nutrition, but also Smart Materials and Specialty Additives with 11% EBITDA growth each have clearly outperformed the average growth of our European chemical peers. This is the result of a 4% volume growth, which is partly due to restocking, but also driven by our strong positioning in attractive pockets of growth and it is supported by the contributions of our cost saving programs on group as well as on business level. Aside from EBITDA growth, we have extended our strong free cash flow track record and again delivered a cash conversion rate of above 40%.