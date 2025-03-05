Opportunities have increased significantly in frontier markets debt as more countries have made a conscious effort to open their capital markets to international investors and currencies have become more fairly valued. As a result, we believe the
6 Reasons To Consider Frontier Markets Debt
Summary
- Investment opportunities in frontier markets debt have increased in recent years as a result of structural improvements, valuation shifts, greater diversification potential, and continued growth in hard currency frontier debt.
- In frontier countries, central banks often use the nominal exchange rate as a financial and economic policy anchor while managing borrowing costs. However, investing in bonds of countries with overvalued currencies and low carry can be risky.
- In frontier markets, we believe a persistent lack of transparency and research coverage embeds an unwarranted risk premium in certain frontier assets. This inefficiency presents opportunities for skilled managers to capitalize on.
- Many frontier economies enjoy strong geopolitical importance and recognition of economic opportunities, attracting significant support from multilateral and bilateral institutions.
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.