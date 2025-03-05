Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yonah Lloyd - Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Investor Relations

Yoav Zeif - Chief Executive Officer

Eitan Zamir - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Troy Jensen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Stratasys Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Yonah Lloyd, Chief Communications Officer and VP of Investor Relations. Yonah, please go ahead, sir.

Yonah Lloyd

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. On the call with us today are our CEO, Dr. Yoav Zeif, and our CFO, Eitan Zamir.

I would like to remind you that access to today's call, including the slide presentation, is available online at the web address provided in our press release. In addition, a replay of today's call, including access to the slide presentation, will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding our expectations as to our future revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, taxes and other future financial performance and our expectations for our business outlook. All statements that speak to future performance, events, expectations or results are forward-looking statements.

Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For risks that