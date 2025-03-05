Back in December of last year, I wrote an analysis about Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), (TSX:FTS:CA), rating FTS stock a buy. Since then, the company has released its Full-Year 2024 report, so I guess it's time to
Fortis: Still A Buy Despite Conservative Growth
Summary
- Fortis Inc. remains a buy due to its stable, regulated operations across North America and the Caribbean, with impressive financial metrics and operational efficiency.
- Despite a slight revenue dip, net earnings and common equity earnings rose by 6.90% and 6.64%, driven by operational efficiency and favorable weather patterns.
- Fortis offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.93%, with a 4.2% increase marking its 51st consecutive year of dividend growth, appealing to income-focused investors.
- Fortis is fairly valued with a forward P/E below the sector average, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term growth and dividend stability.
