The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) RBC 2025 Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) RBC 2025 Global Financial Institutions Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelvin Tran - Group Head and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darko Mihelic - RBC

Darko Mihelic

Everybody, thank you for joining us this morning to continue the conference. And with me, to my left, is Kelvin Tran, the Group Head and CFO of TD Bank. So welcome to the conference, Kelvin.

Kelvin Tran

Thank you for having me. It’s great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darko Mihelic

So I think we’re just going to dive right into questions right off the bat, and obviously, the big question of the day is going to be tariffs. So we’ll spend a little bit of time talking about tariffs and potential impacts. And I guess the first thing is maybe you can discuss your expectations and what you’re thinking today and how you think you’re going to manage through this period of what could be a lot of volatility.

Kelvin Tran

Yes, very topical. It changes by the day, as you can tell. So when I think about tariff, obviously, it’s generally negative for the economy. But we’re a strong bank. We’re well capitalized. We have lots of balance sheet flexibility. So our thoughts are really about our customers and our clients. Banks see different cycles over time, and we know how to manage this. And there is always going to be uncertainty. We just need to be nimble and agile. But our customers and clients, this may be their first take at this uncertainty. So we want to make sure that we’re here for them. Some would need advice, some would need contingency planning, some may need balance sheet and capital support. So the first thing is making sure that our customers and clients are okay.