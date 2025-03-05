Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript March 5, 2025 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Bradner - Executive Vice President and Head, R&D

Justin Claeys - Vice President, IR

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Yaron Werber

Well, good morning everybody, and thanks once again for joining us at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. I’m Yaron Werber from the biotech team and it’s a great pleasure to moderate the next fireside chat with Amgen. To my left is Jay Bradner, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D. I think this is officially our first fireside chat together.

Yes, it is.

And to his left is Justin Claeys, who needs no introduction, VP of IR. Justin, this is not our first…

It is not.

… fireside chat together.

Nor our last.

So let me turn it over to Justin and then Jay to make some opening remarks and we’ll go into Q&A.

Great. Good morning, Yaron. Thank you for hosting us and thank you everyone for joining us. It’s an exciting time for Amgen and we’re glad to discuss the opportunities ahead. We exited 2024 with strong momentum, including 10 products growing at double-digit sales rate, 14 products annualizing at over $1 billion in the fourth quarter and 21 products delivering record sales for the year.

This momentum supports our growth outlook for 2025 and through the long-term. The breadth and depth of our portfolio spans our four therapeutic areas. Let me highlight a few key drivers in each.

Starting with General Medicine, Repatha is now a multi-billion-dollar product, with 36% year-over-year sales growth in 2024. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality worldwide and we see continued robust growth for