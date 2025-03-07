I started off by writing the articles in the wrong order for the month of January as I have struggled to balance a heavy workload in my day job where I am building the workflows of a
The Retiree's Taxable Dividend January 2025 Portfolio Review - Old Republic International's Special Dividend Pushes Annual Income Generated Over $20K
Summary
- January saw significant portfolio changes, including a special $2,000 dividend from Old Republic International, boosting expected income growth for 2025 to 4.0%.
- Four companies increased dividends in January, and four trades were made, including purchases of VF Corp and Nordson.
- John and Jane's Taxable Account income is conservatively forecasted, generating $350.28 more monthly than their withdrawals, ensuring sustainable income without the need to sell investments.
- Future investment considerations include reducing Realty Income and WP Carey, and exploring preferred shares and tax-advantaged ETFs for generating stable cash flow and maintaining portfolio value.
- John and Jane will continue to withdraw $1,700/month until they request more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, T, TXN, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.