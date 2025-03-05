The Campbell's Company (CPB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Gardy - Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mick Beekhuizen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carrie Anderson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Jim Salera - Stephens

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Campbell's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Rebecca Gardy, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Campbell's. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Gardy

Good morning and welcome to Campbell's second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. I'm Rebecca Gardy, Campbell's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Joining me today are Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer; and Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's remarks have been prerecorded. Once we conclude the prepared remarks, we will transition to a live webcast Q&A session. The slide deck and today's earnings press release have been posted to the Investor Relations section on our website, thecampbellscompany.com. Following the conclusion of the Q&A session, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, followed by a transcript of the call within 24 hours.

Slide 2 outlines today's agenda. Mick will provide insights into our second quarter performance as well as our in-market performance by division. Please recall that effective first quarter fiscal '25, we are using Circana MULO+ for in-market data. Carrie will then discuss the financial results of the quarter in more detail and review our guidance for the full fiscal year '25.