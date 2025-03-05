GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDIFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCPK:GDIFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles-Etienne Girouard - Executive Vice President of Finance

Claude Bigras - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Hinchey - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Frederick Tremblay - Desjardins

Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charles-Etienne Girouard. Please go ahead.

Charles-Etienne Girouard

Thank you, Operator. Bon matin à tous. Good morning all, and welcome to GDI's conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024. My name is Charles-Etienne Girouard, Executive Vice President, Finance of GDI. I am with Claude Bigras, President and CEO of GDI; and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

Before we begin, I would like to make you aware that this call contains forward-looking information. And, we ask listeners to refer to the full description of the forward-looking safe harbor provision that is fully described at the beginning of the MD&A filed on SEDAR last night. I will begin the call with an overview of GDI's financial results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, and will then invite Claude to provide his comments on the business.

In the fourth quarter, GDI recorded revenue of $634 million. An increase of $12 million or 2% over Q4 of last year, which is due to 3% growth from acquisition, 1% growth from currency translation, but partially offset by organic decline of 2% in the quarter. We recorded adjusted EBITDA of $38 million in Q4, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%. Also in the