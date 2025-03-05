A lack of sensitivity to interest rates hasn't really held Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) (CASA hereafter) back in recent years. Admittedly, this French bank has underperformed the wider European financial space since my opening
Credit Agricole's Lack Of Rate Sensitivity Isn't Holding It Back
Summary
- Despite relatively low sensitivity to interest rates, Credit Agricole has broadly matched the returns of the wider European financial space in recent years.
- Similarly, declining rates in the Eurozone didn't do much to dent its profitability last year, with the bank delivering a mid-teens return on tangible equity.
- The stock's discount to tangible book value has closed since my opening piece, but the valuation remains reasonable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRARY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.