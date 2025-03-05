Allot: Verizon Expansion And Strong Results Make For A Buying Opportunity

The Minotaur
300 Followers
(28min)

Summary

  • Allot's Q4 results highlight a continued turnaround with positive free cash flow, profitability, and significant SECaaS revenue growth, despite flattish overall revenues.
  • The Verizon BMIS confirmation significantly expands Allot's addressable market, potentially scaling their security service to millions of Verizon business mobile subscribers at accretive pricing.
  • Recent stock price correction is likely due to technical factors, profit-taking, and investor anxiety, however Allot's fundamentals continue to strengthen.
  • Allot's partnerships with Verizon and Vodafone, along with a robust pipeline of business, position it for substantial SECaaS and DNI revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.
  • Coming out of Q4, we raised our long-term operating income projections and have high confidence that 2025 will be a year of material revenue and profitability growth.
Plaça d"espanya (Plaza de españa - spain square) long exposure at sunset in Barcelona

Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

Allot's Q4 Marked A Continuation Of The Turnaround

Allot's solid Q4 results attested to the continued turnaround of the business, with quarterly EPS of $.05, positive free cash flow of $4 million, and approximately 50% SECaaS revenue growth. Allot has now generated positive free cash flow for

This article was written by

The Minotaur
300 Followers
TMT focused analyst

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News