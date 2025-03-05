I've written about Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and Gold proxies like the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) roughly a dozen combined times for Seeking Alpha over the last several years. More recently, I've reiterated my bullish outlook for the metal
GLD: Gold Is Speaking Loud And Clear
Summary
- The SPDR Gold Shares ETF is the largest gold-backed ETF with over $83 billion in assets under management.
- Gold investment demand through ETF products was weak in North America from late 2020 through mid-2024. However, supply is now coming back into ETFs.
- The US Treasury Department has a reported $9.2 trillion of debt to refinance in 2025. With T-bill rates still attractive, long-term bonds appear untouchable.
- The Atlanta Fed is now estimating a negative Q1-25 GDP print even as YoY CPI has remained sticky through January.
- Gold, and by extension products like GLD, are perhaps the best way for investors to shield themselves from a potential monetary reset.
