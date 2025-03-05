Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Lee - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

John Peyton - Chief Executive Officer

Vance Chang - Chief Financial Officer

Lawrence Kim - President, IHOP

Conference Call Participants

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Pratik Patel - Barclays

Nick Setyan - Wedbush

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dine Brands Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Matt Lee, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations.

Matt Lee

Good morning, and welcome to Dine Brands Global's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 conference call. This morning's call will include prepared remarks from John Peyton, CEO; and Vance Chang, CFO. Following those prepared remarks, Lawrence Kim, President of IHOP, will also be available, along with John and Vance to address questions from the investment community during the Q&A portion of the call.

Please remember our safe harbor regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management will discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied.

Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors, which are detailed in today's press release and 10-Q filing. The forward-looking statements are as of today, and we assume no obligation to update or supplement