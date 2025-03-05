Chatham Lodging Trust: Near 8% From The Preferred Stock

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Chatham Lodging Trust offers a preferred stock with a near 8% yield, outperforming sector benchmarks by nearly 2%, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.
  • CLDT's balance sheet shows a strong asset base with $1.2 billion in properties and a manageable debt level, enhancing its financial stability.
  • Moody's credit score for CLDT suggests a Ba1 rating, but a deeper "only- balance-sheet" analysis indicates a Baa2 rating equivalent, highlighting its relative financial strength.
  • Despite sector volatility, CLDT's stable revenue and controlled operating expenses make its preferred stock an attractive high-yield investment.
Suitcase by bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt

We continue with our hotel REIT preferred stock picks. We're stopping at Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and its only preferred stock (NYSE:CLDT.PR.A).

Company Overview

CLDT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that invests in upscale, extended-stay, and premium-branded hotels. The company

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.62K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLDT.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CLDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLDT
--
CLDT.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News