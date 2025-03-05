The Global X Research Team is pleased to announce the release of its Monthly Commodities Tracker. This commentary covers key takeaways for an array of commodities, from base and precious metals to uranium, lithium, and other disruptive materials that are powering
Monthly Commodities Tracker: February 2025
Summary
- Depending on the perspective and timeline, the U.S. tariff news flow appears to bring both upside and downside risks for copper.
- Gold’s persistent and structural bull factors are still in place, and the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policy is expected to keep precious metals prices rising.
- Oil is expected to maintain a sideways trend due to bearish fundamentals and upside potential from sanctions.
- In a bet that the global market might recover from a years-long glut, companies continue to look for ways to optimize operations and seek new lithium exploration permits.
