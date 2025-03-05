Jazz Buys Chimerix - A Good Deal To Make With Major Approval Catalyst In Play

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals is acquiring Chimerix for ~$935m, adding ONC201, a promising brain cancer drug candidate, to its oncology portfolio.
  • Jazz's acquisition aims to counter competitive threats and patent expirations, leveraging its established sales infrastructure for ONC201's potential approval.
  • ONC201, targeting H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, could generate significant revenues, with peak sales estimates ranging from $200m to $1bn annually.
  • This strategic move aligns with Jazz's goal to diversify and drive long-term growth, potentially boosting revenues to over $5bn by 2030.

Contemporary art collage. Hands holding puzzle pieces and trying to connect it against blue background.

Anton Vierietin

Investment Overview

News broke earlier today that Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), the Dublin, Ireland based commercial stage Pharma, is set to acquire Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), based in Durham, NC, in a deal worth ~$935m, or $8.55 per share, paid in cash.

