Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabel Bendeck - Investor Relations Officer

Gerardo Illanes - Vice President Services and Finance

Carlos Díaz Ortiz - General Manager, Lithium Potassium Division

Pablo Altimiras - General Manager, Nitrates Iodine Division

Mark Fones - Vice President of Strategies and M&A Lithium

Felipe Smith - Commercial Vice President of Lithium

Juan Pablo Bellolio - Commercial Vice President of Iodine and Industrial Chemicals

Pablo Hernandez - VP of Strategy and Development

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Rafael Barcellos - Bradesco BBI

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Andres Castanos-Mollor - Berenberg

Juraj Domic - LarrainVial

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SQM Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speakers' presentation there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Isabel Bendeck, Investor Relations Officer.

Isabel Bendeck

Thank you, operator. Good morning. Thank you for joining SQM earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and a presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded at our website, where you can also find a link to the webcast.

Today's speakers include Gerardo Illanes, Chief Financial Officer; Carlos Diaz, CEO, Lithium Chile Division; Pablo Altimiras, CEO of iodine and Plant Nutrition Division; Mark Fones, CEO of International Lithium Division. Also from our commercial team, we are joined by Felipe Smith, Commercial Vice President of Lithium; Juan Pablo Bellolio, Commercial Vice President of Iodine and Industrial Chemicals. Also additional for lithium market-related questions, Pablo Hernandez, VP