Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Robert Ladd - Chief Executive Officer

Todd Huskinson - Chief Financial Officer

Sean-Paul Adams - Raymond James

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Erik Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets

Paul Johnson - KBW

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation's Conference Call to report Financial Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2024.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Mr. Ladd, you may begin your conference.

Robert Ladd

Yes. Thank you, Ali. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. Welcome to our conference call covering the quarter and the year ended December 301 2024.

Joining me as usual this morning is Todd Huskinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover important information about forward-looking statements and then start off our discussion.

Todd Huskinson

Thank you, Rob. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded.

Please note that this call is the property of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information.

Today's conference call may