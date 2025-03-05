Danaher Corporation (DHR) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 5, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rainer Blair – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan – TD Cowen

Dan Brennan

Welcome to day-three of the TD Cowen Global Healthcare Conference. I’m Dan Brennan, I follow tools and diagnostics. Pleased to be joined with me on stage, CEO of Danaher, Rainer Blair. So Rainer, welcome.

Rainer Blair

Thanks for having us. Appreciate it.

Dan Brennan

Terrific. Listen, I thought it would be great to have you start out just with some high-level comments about how 2024 finished. You could talk a little bit about your 2025 priorities. And then we’ll get into some of the details here.

Rainer Blair

Great. Thanks for that. Well, 2024 finished essentially the way we thought it would. In the first half of the year, we still had the contraction of the post-pandemic reset, and then we started the recovery beginning here in the middle of the year, and then returning to growth. And now as we think about 2025, really, the recovery is in full swing. We see at 2025 as a year of recovery on the way to our long-term growth algorithm here for 2026 and beyond.

As we think about our margins, we talked about our margins here more recently and have put out some information that we’re going to be taking out at least $150 million of cost. And that’s just to recognize that what we saw in China here in the last days of the year needs to be addressed, and we’ve sized it up and taken our decisions. And just to say that, look, we started with our guide in 2025, and we’re working every day to beat it both on the top and the bottom line.