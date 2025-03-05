hyejin kang/iStock via Getty Images

OVERVIEW

U.S. small- and mid-caps ended the quarter with modest gains but were volatile. Early in the period, stocks gained substantial ground after the presidential election, as investors anticipated that Donald Trump’s presidency would lead to better economic growth and less regulation for U.S. businesses. However, markets traded lower in December after the Federal Reserve signaled it may have to keep interest rates higher in 2025 than investors initially expected.

In this environment, the Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund—Investor Class was down -8.28% and underperformed the benchmark Russell 2500™ Index, which returned 0.62%.

The market environment during the quarter was a challenging one for Fund performance. Although stocks started trending lower in mid-December when the interest-rate outlook changed, much of the quarter could be characterized as a “risk-on” environment. For much of the period, stocks of companies tied to popular trends or themes experienced sharp gains. Examples include the stocks of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), cannabis companies, green energy companies, and firms tied to trends such as robotics, 3-D printing, space exploration and quantum computing.

The Fund has shorted the stocks of companies in some of these categories because we believe their business models are speculative and their paths to steady compounded earnings growth remain unclear.

We've also determined that many of these businesses don’t meet Wasatch’s criteria for a high-quality company. However, some of these stocks were up sharply in the risk-on environment, and our short positions in such stocks were a drag on relative performance. Our long positions also underperformed the benchmark, on average, and that also detracted from relative performance.

As we reach the end of 2024, we also wanted to provide a brief update on the Fund's annual performance. For the year, the Investor Class gained 7.24% but underperformed the benchmark Russell 2500™ Index, which was up 12.00%. Much of the underperformance stemmed from the fourth quarter, specifically from the gains achieved by some of the stocks we held short during the period. And while the long portion of the portfolio achieved an aggregate return around 10%, those gains did not keep up with the benchmark.

While the Fund’s returns were lower than the benchmark’s, we wouldn’t necessarily expect it to keep pace in a relatively strong return year for stocks. For the year, the Fund maintained a beta of 0.60. We target a lower beta for the Fund in an aim to make it less volatile. But this also means the Fund isn't likely to capture all of the market's upside. As such, our return in 2024 was within our risk-adjusted goals for performance.

DETAILS OF THE QUARTER

On the long side, the Fund’s positions in a few industry groups, including software & services and financial services, contributed to performance. At the other end of the spectrum, the Fund’s performance was hurt by its holdings in consumer discretionary distribution & retail and health care equipment & services. Among shorts, the Fund benefited from positions in household & personal products and pharmaceuticals biotechnology & life sciences. The Fund suffered most from short positions in capital goods and financial services.

Among our long positions, one of our largest contributors was top contributor was Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY). The company provides software for payroll and human-resources management using the software-as-a- service (SaaS) business model. Paylocity’s stock traded lower early in the year after revenue growth decelerated but rebounded this quarter following steadier operating results. Paylocity has been a longtime holding in some Wasatch portfolios, and we were pleased to see revenue growth stabilize.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) was another top contributor. HealthEquity is the largest U.S. non-bank custodian for health savings accounts (HSAs). Along with their primary business of offering HSAs, the company facilitates employer-sponsored lifestyle and commuter benefits. The stock was up this quarter as interest rates rose and the Federal Reserve indicated it may keep interest rates higher for longer than investors may expect. HealthEquity benefits from higher rates because it earns more from some of the money it holds on deposit for customers. While this drove the stock in the fourth quarter, we don’t own the stock based on a view of interest rates. Instead, we think HealthEquity is poised for long-term growth as more employers offer HSAs to their employees.

On the long side, one of the Fund’s largest detractors was ICF International, Inc. (ICFI). ICF is a technology, management and policy consultant that provides services to government and commercial clients, with the U.S. government accounting for a significant portion of its revenue. The stock dipped in reaction to Donald Trump’s plans to substantially cut government spending. However, we don’t believe those cuts will have much effect on ICF. In fact, if federal government spending cuts are on the way, we could envision a scenario in which departments rely more heavily on consultants such as ICF.

Another detractor on the long side was Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND). The company is a specialty multi-retailer of hard-surface flooring. Floor & Décor sources some of its supplies from China, and was likely down on concerns that increased tariffs under a Donald Trump presidency would raise costs for the business. While tariffs would be a headwind, it doesn’t change our thesis on the company. Floor & Decor has become a “category killer” among the big-box home centers. And because the company cuts out middlemen and buys in large quantities, it can offer its customers a wider selection of flooring at lower prices than most of its competitors. Floor & Decor’s expanding retail footprint, strong cash flows and solid balance sheet also provide the company with what we consider a built-in engine for self-funded growth.

Turning to short positions, contributors were stocks that declined in price. The largest contributor among those shorts was Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC). The company provides behavioral health services through its network of facilities around the country. We shorted the stock because we felt its business model was deteriorating. The stock was down after the company reported quarterly operating results that were not well received by the market. Additionally, the stock fell after news that the Veteran Affairs Department is investigating whether Acadia has defrauded government health insurance programs. That news was the latest in a string of investigations involving the company.

Among shorts, detractors are those stocks that rose in price. One of the largest among this group was IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing company. IonQ announced a new contract win during the period. But the stock’s rise was likely due more to news that Google had unveiled a new quantum chip that drastically reduces computation times. This news heightened investor enthusiasm for the field of quantum computing. However, we believe enthusiasm surrounding the company is out of touch with the company’s fundamentals, and we continue to hold a short position in the stock.

OUTLOOK AND POSITIONING

After sizeable gains by small-caps in 2024, we’ve positioned the portfolio more defensively than at any point in recent quarters and are targeting a market beta of 0.45.

As part of that defensive positioning, we brought down our net exposure this quarter from 75% to 69%. We reduced our net exposure by raising our short exposure from 35% to 43%. We did this by increasing the number of short positions rather than increasing the size of existing short positions, aiming to minimize company-specific risk in our short portfolio.

Meanwhile, our long exposure currently sits at 112%, which is a slight increase from the prior quarter. Within the long portion of the portfolio, we sold or reduced the position sizes of a few stocks for which we believed our thesis had played out as expected and valuations were higher.

In an environment where valuations appear more elevated and there is a lot of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we think it may be beneficial to be a little more defensive.

Thank you for the opportunity to manage your assets.

Sincerely,

Mick Rasmussen

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance data, visit wasatchglobal.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Advisor may absorb certain expenses, without which total returns would have been lower. Wasatch Funds will deduct a 2% redemption fee on Fund shares held 60 days or less. The performance data does not reflect this redemption fee or taxes. Total Expense Ratio: Investor Class—Gross 2.85%, Net 2.67% / Institutional Class—Gross 2.71%, Net 2.34%. The Advisor has contractually agreed to limit certain expenses to 1.75% for the Investor Class and 1.50% for the Institutional Class through at least 1/31/2025. TOTAL RETURNS FOR PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 Quarter* 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since Inception** Long/Short Alpha Fund—Investor -8.28% 7.24% 7.87% N/A 11.10% Long/Short Alpha Fund—Institutional -8.30% 7.36% 8.04% N/A 11.30% Russell 2500 TM Index† 0.62% 12.00% 2.39% N/A 3.39% FTSE 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index†† 1.23% 5.45% 4.05% N/A 3.74% Click to enlarge *Returns less than one year are not annualized. **The Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund’s inception date was October 1, 2021. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. To obtain the most recent month-end performance data available, please visit wasatchglobal.com. The Advisor may absorb certain Fund expenses, without which total returns would have been lower. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Total Expense Ratio: Investor Class—Gross 2.85%, Net 2.67% / Institutional Class—Gross 2.71%, Net 2.34%. Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses include operating expenses, including the management fee, before any expense reimbursements by the Advisor. The Advisor has contractually agreed to limit certain expenses to 1.75% for the Investor Class and 1.50% for the Institutional Class through at least 1/31/2025. See the prospectus for additional information regarding Fund expenses. Wasatch Funds will deduct a 2.00% redemption fee on Fund shares held 60 days or less. The performance data does not reflect the deduction of fees or taxes, which if reflected, would reduce the performance quoted. For more complete information including charges, risks and expenses, read the prospectus carefully. Equity investing involves risks, including potential loss of the principal amount invested. Short selling incurs significant unique risks, including potentially unlimited downside risk, high short-sale related expenses, and unavailability of securities to sell short, among others, all of which could negatively impact the performance of the Fund. Additionally, the Fund may not be able to borrow the securities it intends to sell short. The Fund’s investments in long and short equity positions expose it to changes in the value of securities, which exceed the value of the Fund’s assets. Investment in the Fund will involve market risks associated with different types of investment decisions than those made for a typical “long only” fund. The Fund relies on quantitative models which entail unique risks, including the risk that a model may be limited or incorrect. These risks are described in more detail in the prospectus. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit wasatchglobal.com or call 800.551.1700. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Information in this document regarding market or economic trends, or the factors influencing historical or future performance, reflects the opinions of management as of the date of this document. These statements should not be relied upon for any other purpose. The Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute. †The Russell 2500 Index is a market-cap weighted index that includes the smallest 2,500 small- and mid-cap stocks covered in the broad-based Russell 3000 of U.S.-based listed equities. ††The FTSE 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index is intended to track the daily performance of 3-month U.S. Treasury bills. Indexes are unmanaged. Investors cannot invest in these or any indexes. The Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund has been developed solely by Wasatch Global Investors. The Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group PLC and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2500 Index and the FTSE 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company, which owns these indexes. Russell ® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. These indexes are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (A) the use of, reliance on or any error in these indexes or (b) investment in or operation of the Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund or the suitability of these indexes for the purpose to which they are being put by Wasatch Global Investors. Beta is a quantitative measure of the volatility of a given security relative to the overall market. A beta above one is more volatile than the overall market, while a beta below one is less volatile. LONG/SHORT ALPHA FUND — TOP 10 LONG EQUITY HOLDINGS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 Percent of Net Assets Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 4.0% Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) 3.9% Kadant, Inc. (KAI) 3.7% Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., Class A (FND) 3.2% HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) 3.2% Hamilton Lane, Inc., Class A (HLNE) 3.1% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 3.0% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 2.9% RBC Bearings, Inc. (RBC) 2.9% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 2.8% Total 32.7% Portfolio holdings are subject to change at any time. References to specific securities should not be construed as recommendations by the Fund or its Advisor. Current and future holdings are subject to risk. Click to enlarge Wasatch Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.