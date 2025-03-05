Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Jost Reinhard

Good afternoon and good morning, everybody. And welcome to our conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results for 2024. To begin, Bill will share his perspective on our business development, the progress we've made in our transformation and the path ahead of us.

Wolfgang will then provide an overview of our financial performance in 2024 along with the outlook for 2025. We will then hear from our Divisional Heads who will delve into last year's performance of their businesses, as well as the future ambitions and action plans. We will conclude the presentations with the Q&A sessions as usual.

Before we begin, please note the cautionary language in our Safe Harbor statement. And with that, over to you Bill.

Jost Reinhard

Well, thanks Jost. Thank you everyone for joining. And I'm going to start with our 2024 results and our 2025 outlook, and then I'll outline what you can expect from us this year as we continue our turnaround. So let's start with 2024. We adjusted our full year EBITDA guidance in November of last year. And as a group, our results were in-line with that