When we look across the globe at some of the most internationally recognized food brands, Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) sits very close to the top of the list, with its ~21k stores (~14k of which are in non-U.S. markets) a force that is almost as
Domino's Pizza: Weaker U.S. Trends Persist As Inflation Stacks On Higher Costs
Summary
- Shares of Domino’s have jumped ~15% this year, with investors cheering the recent Q4 earnings print despite numerous risks popping up.
- Domino’s is facing weak same-store sales, particularly in the U.S. where tough macro conditions are reducing delivery orders from lower-income consumers.
- Globally, the company is already quite saturated with over 21,000 locations. Its plans to add ~1k new stores per year, predominately overseas, may cannibalize existing locations.
- The company recently boosted its dividend by ~15%, despite the fact that its shareholder returns in FY24 already exceeded its free cash flow.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.