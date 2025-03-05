Well, we are in the midst of a correction. We have been spoiled, having not really seen much in the way of corrections since the fall of 2023, outside a brief dip in 2024 following the Yen carry trade unwind anxiety in

Looking for high conviction ideas that outpace the market? Try out BAD BEAT Investing

Ramp your port with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

If you would like, you can try our service out and take 20% off right NOW through this JEPI article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Get our highest conviction ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step! Start WINNING