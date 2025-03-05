Realty Income Corporation (O) Presents at Raymond James' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Raymond James' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference Call March 5, 2025 11:10 AM ET

Sumit Roy - President and Chief Executive Officer

RJ Milligan - Raymond James

RJ Milligan

Okay, good morning everybody. Thanks for coming. We're going to run through a presentation and then we're going to open it up to Q&A. So feel free to make it pretty dynamic. Any questions that you guys might have. And with that, we're pleased to have Realty and Sumit.

Sumit Roy

Thank you, RJ. Good morning, everyone. My name is Sumit Roy. I'm the President and CEO of Realty Income Corporation. And we pride ourselves in being real estate partners to the world's leading organization.

As a reminder, certain comments I'm about to make may be forward-looking, and I refer you to our filings with the SEC as to how they can differ.

So who are we? We are a net lease business, and our founders, who started this business in 1969, started the business by having a conversation with Glenn Bell. And Glenn Bell is the founder of Taco Bell. He was having a difficult time trying to gain financing to build a store so he could sell tacos. He reached out to our founders, Bill and Joan Clark, in the suburbs of San Diego, and that's where Realty Income was founded. Our founders decided to build the first Taco Bell in California, and the rest was history.

The ethos based on which this company was founded was to have exposure to operators who are willing to enter into long-term leases and create a revenue stream that was very dependable. And that ethos has essentially led us to where we are today. The kind of lease that lends itself to that predictable long-term