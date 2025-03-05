First National Financial Corporation (FNLIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First National Financial Corporation (OTCPK:FNLIF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jason Ellis - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Inglis - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Nikolaus Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets
Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Graham Ryding - TD Securities Equity Research
Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to First National's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 05th 2025. At this time, all callers are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time on how to queue up.
Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Jason Ellis, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. Please go ahead, sir.
Jason Ellis
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to our call, and thank you for participating. Rob Inglis, our Chief Financial Officer joins me and will provide his commentary shortly. In addition, joining us today is Jeremy Wedgbury, our Executive Vice President of Commercial Mortgages. So, if you ever had something you wanted to know about the Canadian commercial mortgage market, but were afraid to ask, today is your lucky day. Jeremy will be sticking around for the Q&A session.
I remind you that our remarks and answers may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance. This information is subject to risk and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors detailed in our management's discussion and analysis. For the fourth quarter, pre-fair market value income was $74.8 million or 3% below last year despite higher origination volume.
In fact, we had forecast total single-family residential mortgage funding’s to increase in the fourth quarter and that is
- Read more current FNLIF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts