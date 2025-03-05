MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was one of my strong buy picks in November last year. I was particularly encouraged by its strategy to reduce reliance on third-party hosting and grid power. Q4 2024 earnings showed significant progress in this
MARA Holdings' Energy Bet Can't Outrun This Risk - Downgrading To Strong Sell
Summary
- I foresee Bitcoin selling off if inflation rises, as seen in 2022. MARA’s $4.2 billion BTC holdings could lose significant value.
- I find MARA's 2024 average Bitcoin mining cost of $52K concerning, significantly higher than competitors like Riot.
- I anticipate Trump's tariff policies will push inflation higher, forcing the Fed to keep rates elevated, which could hurt speculative assets like Bitcoin.
- I'm projecting Bitcoin's downcycle to accelerate by April 2025, adding to its recent 23% drop. I believe MARA is a strong sell in this environment.
