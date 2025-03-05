Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Gerber - Executive Vice President, Security Solutions

Conference Call Participants

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

James Faucette

Good morning, everybody. Great to see everybody here to kick-off the third day of the 2025 Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. Very pleased here to have Johan Gerber, Executive Vice President of Security Solutions for Mastercard.

Before we get started with Johan, I'm James Faucette. I run Fintech Research here at Morgan Stanley. And before we dive in with Johan, I do have a quick disclosure to read. Please see Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So very excited to be able to talk to you today. As I was mentioning earlier, for a while I covered networking equipment, so like Cisco and other things, while also covering Mastercard. And I always felt like all the conversations around network security and security initiatives generally, people had an under appreciation of Mastercard and the work that you do and a lot of the capabilities that you have in-house or you've added over the years.

And so this is going to be a fantastic conversation. And it's interesting because in investors' minds clearly, all of the capabilities that Mastercard can bring to bear within the broader bucket of value-added services are very forefront in people's minds. So thanks for joining us, Johan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Faucette

So maybe I'll start, can you tell us a little bit about your background and area of responsibility within Mastercard?

Johan Gerber

James, first of all, thank you very much. And thank you for the opportunity. You're right. They don't let us out too often, given we're living in the