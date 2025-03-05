Cablevisión Holding S.A. (CVHSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cablevisión Holding S.A. (OTC:CVHSY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Samantha Olivieri - Head-Investor Relations

Julian Brescia - Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Cablevisión Holding's conference call. Today, the team will discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results as per the earnings release distributed last Thursday, February 27, 2025. My name is Nick, and I will be your conference operator for today.

This call is for investors and analysts only. Therefore, questions from the media will not be taken at this time. However, if you are a member of the media and have questions, please contact FIG Corporate Communications.

Comments made by the company may contain forward-looking statements about Cablevisión Holdings' future performance, plans, strategies and targets. Such statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause Cablevisión Holding's actual results and operations to differ materially. Such uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the new impact of new or ongoing industry and economic regulations, possible changes in demand for Cablevisión Holding's products and services and the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or in regulatory conditions.

Please refer to the disclaimer in the earnings report or presentation for additional information regarding forward-looking statements. If you have not received the report or need any assistance during today's call, please contact FIG Corporate Communications in New York at (917-691-4047) or the company in Buenos Aires at (5411) 4309-3417. CVH has also posted the webcast presentation that can be found at www.cablevisionholdings.com/investors.

[Operator Instructions] I will now introduce our speakers. Mrs. Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations; and Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst. For the Q&A session, they will be joined by Mr. Ignacio Driollet, CVH's Executive Director and Chairman.

It is