Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2025 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

David Reeder - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Nathan Feather

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Nathan Feather. I'm Morgan Stanley's small and mid-cap Internet analyst. Pleased to be joined by Dave Reeder, Chewy's CFO.

Thanks so much for being here today.

David Reeder

Thanks for having me. Really appreciate it.

Nathan Feather

Before we begin, a few quick housekeeping items for important disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

And with that, let's take it off. Dave you just finished your first full year at Chewy. What, if anything, has deviated from your expectations coming in? And how do you feel about the state of the business today and its positioning within the pet industry?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - David Reeder

Sure. Well, number one, it doesn't feel like it's been a year went by incredibly quickly. And part of the reason why it went by so quickly is because, there has been some deviations from what I expected. If you go back in time and you think through what I was expecting at that point in time. I would say, we're probably a year ahead of where I thought we would be on the Chewy journey.

And specifically, the way I would define that is -- and we started fiscal year '24. We were talking about active customers being roughly flat. We went through the course of the year, and ultimately, we guided flat to up. And then, we kind of had momentum occurring throughout the remainder of the year. And for note, we have not reported fourth quarter results yet. That