NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Joe Moore

So maybe we could just start with recapping some of the recent Analyst Day in November. You sort of talked through a financial model through 2027. Can you give us an overview of your targets and how you sort of thought through the guidance process in a time of low visibility?

Jeff Palmer

Thanks, Joe. I appreciate to be here.

Joe Moore

Yes.

Jeff Palmer

So it's been a long time. So, yes, so we held our Analyst Day in November of last year. As we hold our Analyst Days every three years. The three-year window is completely artificial for Wall Street. Normally, our business tends to take a five- to ten-year window when we make investment decisions. But for the ‘24 to ‘27 horizon model, we laid it out as follows. So the baseline, we actually did ‘24 at about $12.6 billion. We basically said that over the next three years we should grow 6% to 10% CAGR. That's a three year CAGR. We have four end markets, automotive, industrial, mobile, and com-infra. The automotive and industrial business is our true strategic north star. That makes up about 75% of our business. We expect automotive to grow in the 8% to 12% range. We expect industrial and IoT to grow in the same range, 8% to 12%. Mobile, we're a niche player in mobile.