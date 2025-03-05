EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
George Elston - EVP and CFO
Jay Duker - President and CEO
Ramiro Ribeiro - Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tessa Romero - JPMorgan
Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup
Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim
Kambiz Yazdi - Jefferies
Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald
Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities
Colleen Kusy - Baird
Debanjana Chatterjee - JonesTrading
Gregory Harrison - Scotiabank
Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company
Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright
Operator
Good morning. My name is Michelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EyePoint Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments Conference Call.
There will be a question-and-answer session to follow the completion of the prepared remarks. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. I would now like to turn the call over to George Elston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint. Please go-ahead sir.
George Elston
Thank you. And thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss EyePoint's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent corporate developments. With me today is Dr. Jay Duker, President and Chief Executive Officer. Jay will begin with a review of recent corporate updates and discuss the ongoing clinical trials for DURAVYU.
I will close with commentary on the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and we will then open the call for your questions. Earlier this morning we issued a press release detailing our financial results and recent corporate developments. A copy of the release can be found in the investor relations tab on the company website, www.eyepointpharma.com.
Before we
- Read more current EYPT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts