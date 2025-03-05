AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference March 5, 2025 9:10 AM ET

Steve Scala

Well, good morning, and welcome once again to TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference. We’re absolutely delighted to have AbbVie senior management here at the Cowen conference representing the company is Scott Reents, who is Executive Vice President and CFO; Jeff Stewart, who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, who is Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer. AbbVie is TD Cowen Pharma team’s top pick in 2025. And, thanks to their brilliant execution, it’s been so far a very good stock. So thank you, for your brilliant execution.

Question-And-Answer Session

Q - Steve Scala

So, let’s launch right into questions, and I’m going to start with you, Roopal.

Roopal Thakkar

Yes.

Steve Scala

So obviously, people are very pleased with the AbbVie story, but they would even be more pleased, if there were multi-billion potential seller late-stage assets in the AbbVie pipeline. Are there such assets and we don’t see them? Or are you looking for those in the marketplace? Tell us what is the complexion of big selling opportunities in your pipeline?

Roopal Thakkar

Maybe right before I kick off, Scott, maybe mention a strategy a little bit, then I can go into a few.

Scott T. Reents

Yes. I think it’s helpful. I think it’s a great question. And, we will walk you through it. But it’s helpful to put in the context of where we are as a company. We’re excited with