AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference March 5, 2025 9:10 AM ET
Company Participants
Scott T. Reents - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey R. Stewart - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Roopal Thakkar - Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Steve Scala
Well, good morning, and welcome once again to TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference. We’re absolutely delighted to have AbbVie senior management here at the Cowen conference representing the company is Scott Reents, who is Executive Vice President and CFO; Jeff Stewart, who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, who is Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer. AbbVie is TD Cowen Pharma team’s top pick in 2025. And, thanks to their brilliant execution, it’s been so far a very good stock. So thank you, for your brilliant execution.
Question-And-Answer Session
Q - Steve Scala
So, let’s launch right into questions, and I’m going to start with you, Roopal.
Roopal Thakkar
Yes.
Steve Scala
So obviously, people are very pleased with the AbbVie story, but they would even be more pleased, if there were multi-billion potential seller late-stage assets in the AbbVie pipeline. Are there such assets and we don’t see them? Or are you looking for those in the marketplace? Tell us what is the complexion of big selling opportunities in your pipeline?
Roopal Thakkar
Maybe right before I kick off, Scott, maybe mention a strategy a little bit, then I can go into a few.
Scott T. Reents
Yes. I think it’s helpful. I think it’s a great question. And, we will walk you through it. But it’s helpful to put in the context of where we are as a company. We’re excited with
