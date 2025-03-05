Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call March 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Neely - Investor Relations

Jag Reddy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Butz - Chief Financial Officer

Rachele Lehr - Chief Human Resources Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sam Karlov - William Blair

Ted Jackson - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to the Mayville Engineering Company Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Becky, and I’ll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Stefan Neely with Vallum Advisors to begin.

Stefan Neely

Thank you, operator. On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results conference call. Leading the call today is MEC’s President and CEO, Jag Reddy; Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer; and Rachele Lehr, our Chief Human Resources Officer.

Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today’s forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Further, this call will include the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is included in our quarterly earnings press release, which is available at mecinc.com. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jag.

Jag Reddy

Thank you, Stefan, and good morning, everyone. During a period of softer demand within our core vertical markets, our team maintained focused execution in 2024. We delivered consistent profitability, disciplined net working capital management and significant year-over-year growth