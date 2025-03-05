Tit For Tariff Policies Weigh Heavy By Design

Danielle Park, CFA
5.94K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Economic conditions today are more fragile than in March 2018.
  • The median US home sale price rose 40.7% from $317,200 in January 2019 to $446,300 today, while the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from 3.68% to 6.87%.
  • The BoC estimates that real Canadian GDP under a 25% tariff scenario will be a deeply recessionary 4% lower than otherwise.
  • Without falling demand and higher unemployment, the cost of living is unlikely to decline enough for the Fed to lower short-term policy rates and, more importantly, for the bond market to lower longer-term fixed borrowing rates.

Economic Tariffs Concept

wildpixel

Economic conditions today are more fragile than in March 2018 when Trump 1.0 signed a memorandum instructing the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to apply relatively modest tariffs of $50 billion on Chinese goods.

As RBC chief economist

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
5.94K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News