freenet AG (FRTAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

freenet AG (OTCPK:FRTAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript March 5, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Vilanek - Chief Executive Officer

Ingo Arnold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Polo Tang - UBS

Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Simon Stippig - Warburg Research

Christoph Vilanek

Good morning everybody. Thanks for joining today's conference. It's my last one on annual results, but it's a special pleasure to present the record year 2024 to you. As always, I will start to give an overview on like the main development and then Ingo will give a detailed view on the financials.

There's two numbers, which I'd like you to be aware of. The first number is, it's 196,000 Euros. This is the EBITDA that we generated per FTE. And the other one is I think also remarkable number, it's 961,500 Euros. That's the free cash flow that we generated on every opening day of our shops over the full year, so on 302 days in 2024. I think those are remarkable numbers which we do not report like that, but I did a little calculation the last couple of days and I thought they're worthwhile to mention.

Having said that, let me start with the overview on a successful year. I think as you all know, we have created the new regime concerning the network operators contracts. So the mobile communications sector is not only fit for the future, but also in Q4 and we will elaborate that in a couple of slides. We did really well. We did better than we did for the first three quarters. And the second thing is we started to see an EBITDA contribution, and also on that we will have a couple of more thoughts and statements following it up. It was the strongest postpaid net adds ever since 2018. And once