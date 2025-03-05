New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NFE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 3, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Matt Reinhard

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call, where we will discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Wes Edens

Alright. Great, Matt, and thanks, everyone, for dialing in. So let's just jump into it here and start with the presentation that we sent out. So starting on Page 3, quarterly financial results and annual financial results.

So very, very good quarter, concluding a very, very good year. $313 million in EBITDA for the quarter. That's roughly a 50% increase over the guidance that we had previously provided. So it was a big beat for that. Very positive outlook for 2025 and beyond. We were confirming our guidance of $1 billion for this year in total. So by the numbers, a very, very good report. The