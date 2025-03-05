KLA Corporation (KLAC) Management presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2025 (Transcript)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2025 March 5, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Bren Higgins - EVP and CFO

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

Great. Welcome back, everybody. I'm Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley Semiconductor Research. Very happy to have with us today, Bren Higgins, EVP and CFO of KLA Corp. I was going to say, KLA-Tencor. I'm sorry.

Bren Higgins

Don't say it, Joe. Don't say it.

Joe Moore

I'm a little old school, but KLA Corp. So, Bren, thank you so much for being here.

Bren Higgins

Yeah, thank you for having me.

Joe Moore

We're going to start with some overview comments, and then we'll jump right in.

Bren Higgins

Yeah. So yeah, thanks for having us. We're happy to be here. And 2025, as we go into 2025, we're feeling pretty optimistic as a company. I mean certainly, a reacceleration of investment at the leading edge across both logic and foundry and in memory is good for our business. The last couple of years have been more trailing edge focused. I'm sure we'll talk a little bit about that. But certainly, ensuring that the company, from a priority point of view, is ready to support our customers at the leading edge, and that's shipping our most advanced systems, our ability to ship and support and service to be able to support what is expected to be a pretty strong ramp. The 2-nanometer node activity around high-bandwidth memory is all just a really strong part of the market. It's our strongest market. We're excited about that.

We have to continue to collaborate and deliver very advanced capability for our customers. As we look at the technology roadmap over time, we're excited about some of the innovation that's coming and