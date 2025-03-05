Atos S.E. (AEXAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Atos S.E. (OTCPK:AEXAF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 5, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Salle - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jacques-François de Prest - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - BofA Securities

Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adam Megyeri - Bank of America

Philippe Salle

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning for our '24 financial results. I'm with Jacques-François, the Group CFO.

So on Page 3, of course, you have the normal disclaimer. There is nothing new on this one. So on Page 4 on the agenda, today, I will share with you some key messages. Then I will go on the business highlights on 2024. Jacques-François then will take the lead for the '24 financial results, and then I will come back with key takeaways. And we're going to take some Q&A after that.

So with the highlights first. So let's start on the page, which is #6. So first, on Q4, the -- I think the good news is the commercial activity in Q4, as you can see, the Q4 book to bill, in fact, is very strong, above 110% and stronger in fact than Q4 2023. We signed, in fact, a lot of multiyear contracts. It's both renewals in terms of contracts and wins.

In the second point, we have 2024 revenue organic evolution. Operating margin and free cash flow is roughly in line with the outlook that we have communicated in October, which I think is very important in terms of confidence.

In terms of M&A update, we finalized the sale of Worldgrid, and it has been done in the year of 2024. And we received the cash, in fact, before the end of the year. As you know, in November, we received a nonbinding offer from the French state for the potential